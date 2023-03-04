ECOWAS Convenes 8th Online Engagement Of The Regional Working Group Against Gender-Based Violence And Violence Against Children

The Department of Human Development and Social Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission has organized the Eight Online Engagement of the Regional Partners/CSOs/Non-State Actors Working Group Against Gender-Based Violence and Violence Against Children (ECW-RPWG-GBV&VAC) on 27 February 2023.

The one-day event featured Welcome remarks from the ECOWAS Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Dr Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, a Goodwill message from FEWACCI and Opening Remarks by the Representative of Nigeria Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, Ambassador Musa Sani Nuhu.

In her Welcome Remarks, the Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, ECOWAS Commission, Dr Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, represented by Mr Olatunde Olayemi, Programme Officer – Social Dimension of Human Trafficking welcomed participants and appreciated their commitment since the establishment of the Working group in October 2020. He added that the strategy of the Directorate through the Human Security and Civil Society division is focused on the protection of women, children, victims of trafficking in persons, internally displaced persons and the most vulnerable both in emergency and non-emergency situations through the deployment of the various tools developed by the Commission. He stated that the Eight meeting would focus on building on already existing initiatives of the Network and would further integrate approaches and explore the synergy between member organizations of the Network.

H.E Ambassador Musa Sani Nuhu, Nigeria Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, who was represented by Mr Samuel Victor Makwe in his Opening Remarks, reiterated the commitment of the Office towards the eradication of Gender-Based Violence and Violence Against Children in the region. He further encouraged the members of the Regional Working Group to remain committed and focused on addressing the social menace of Gender-based Violence and Violence Against Children with special emphasis on the promotion and protection of the rights of disabled persons.

In his Goodwill Message, Mr Aminou Akadiri, the Executive Director of FEWACCI pledged the commitment of Private Secor towards the eradication of GBV and VAC in the region. The Working Group, deliberated on possible areas of collaboration around programmes of the Division of Human Security and Civil Society in the Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, with a protection focus, including the establishment of an ECOWAS Child Rights Information System (ECRIMS), the collation of information about National level GBV/VAC Coalitions. The meeting also discussed areas of synergy in existing and planned programmes of the member organizations as well as the agreement-in-principle on the establishment of a Child Rights Working Group in support of the implementation of VAC programmes by ECOWAS at the regional level.

Participants at the meeting include the Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs (the host), ECOWAS Gender Development Center, OSRSG-VAC, UNFPA-WCAR, UNICEF, CISLAC, Plan International, FEWACCI, IOM, UNOWAS, SOS Children Village (WCNA region), Centre for Women Studies and Intervention, Abuja-Nigeria.