ECOWAS Convenes Meeting for EPSAO Project, Prepares for EPSG Initiative

The ECOWAS Commission recently hosted the 7th and Final Steering Committee Meeting of the EPSAO project, aimed at evaluating the project’s outcomes and achievements while preparing for the upcoming EPSG project.

Attendees included representatives from the ECOWAS Commission, the EU Delegation in Nigeria, GIZ, and civil society organizations.

Mrs. Céline Lhoste from the EU Delegation commended ECOWAS for its efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region amidst significant security challenges. Dr. Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs at ECOWAS, expressed gratitude to the EU and Germany for their support in enhancing the region’s security architecture through the EPSAO project.

The EPSAO program, implemented by GIZ and co-funded by the EU and Germany, has been operational since February 2019, focusing on bolstering peace, security, and regional stability. Key stakeholders involved include the ECOWAS Standby Force, FEMWISE, National Early Warning and Early Response Mechanism Centres, ECONEC, and various civil society organizations. The EPSG project, validated during a recent technical committee meeting, will continue these efforts into the future.