ECOWAS Countries Urged To Reopen Borders

Dr Prize McApreko of the Department of Water Resources and Sustainable Development of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) says the re-opening of the land borders for international interaction is a “good omen” for the country.

He said it could also serve as a strategic invitation to neighbouring states within ECOWAS to do the same.

“It is my view that Ghana should consider quickly leveraging this historic re-opening, to engage with her immediate neighbouring states towards doing same. Success in such initiative could also speak positively to the President’s ideas of bringing the economy back to life.”

Dr Mcpreko, who is also an expert in Peace, Conflict and Development, told the Ghana News Agency that it could also speak favourably to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), which is a decisive step toward regional integration.

The Lecturer said though some of the swift measures taken by various states, including Ghana, in the wake of COVID-19 were a bitter pill to swallow with its impact touched every single life, Ghana’s example should signal the beginning of ending some worst economic implications.

“For many, especially those living around the border towns, shutting the doors of Ghana’s frontiers with neighbouring states was comparable to a life in hell… Beyond the border town folks, individuals and business entities involved in inter-state trade activities felt the sharp pain like victims of sciatica as free movement of people and services suffered a sharp shocking halt…and it marked a beginning of a worsening economic crisis that was to evolve,” Dr Mcpreko added.

According to him, resuscitating Ghana’s economy for development within the larger framework of ECOWAS would also give credence to the “we know how to bring the economy back on track ideology expressed by the President.”

He acknowledged that since each member-state of ECOWAS was a sovereign state, they may not be compelled to open their borders.

“My candid thoughts hold that re-opening of the borders could have been diplomatically synchronized with member-states under a collective set of protocols to be respected in pursuit of free movement of persons, goods, services as well as encouraging and facilitating cross border cooperation and collaborations, among others, through the creation of enabling environment for investment.”

“In fact, the extent of interdependence among ECOWAS member states by way of intra and inter Regional trade is enormous and still has prospects for expanding and creating a formidable economic block as its name suggests”.

He, therefore, appealed to the powers that be, to ensure that proactive and pragmatic interventions are put in place to check extortion and exploitation that take place at the border check facilities since such acts were disincentives, which detract substantially from an otherwise well-meaning intent of securing the regime of a truly free movement of goods and services, which the ECOWAS protocol sought to establish.

The Peace, Conflict and Development Expert said the reopening of the country’s borders would come with many economic benefits, but those who managed the affairs at the border posts have key roles to play.

“We also need an enhanced alertness for detecting Early Warning Signals (EWS) of insurgencies associated with emerging terrorist activities, especially given the state of insecurity in states that have already fallen victims,” he added.