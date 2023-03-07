ECOWAS Court delegation in Banjul to discuss arrangements for 2023 International Conference

A delegation of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, led by its President, Justice Edward Amoako Asante is in Banjul, The Gambia, to begin arrangements for the Court’s 2023 International conference, to be hosted by the country.

During the visit, the delegation, which also includes the Chief Registrar and other senior officials of the Court, will hold discussions with senior government officials and other stakeholders on arrangements for the conference, one of the major annual activities of the Abuja-based Court.

Beyond the meetings, Justice Asante said the five day visit will enable the team to begin arrangements for the provision of critical IT and other support infrastructure for a successful hybrid conference that will ensure virtual participation and the live transmission of not only the opening ceremony, but also the sessions.

“Even though a legacy of the Covid-19 epidemic when the Court had to integrate IT to enable it undertake virtual court sessions, we have since successfully deployed this technology for previous international conferences in Lome and Praia as well as the external court session in Accra,’ the President explained.

He said the virtual technology has been found useful as it not only enables the participation of more people who could otherwise be denied the opportunity, but has enabled the Court to make significant savings in the cost of hosting the conferences and external court sessions.

The delegation, which arrived the country on Monday 6th March 2023, is also expected to hold discussions with the Resident Representative of ECOWAS to The Gambia before departing at the weekend.

The four day conference, which opens 22nd May 2023, will bring together jurists, legal luminaries, academics, students, Judges of the Court, Heads of ECOWAS Institutions and ECOWAS staff to discuss various issues on the theme: Zero tolerance for unconstitutional change of government: democracy and the rule of law for sustainable development.

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, the President of The Gambia is expected to declare the conference open while President Professor Chidi Odinkalu, a Professor of International Humanitarian Law and professor of Practice at the Fletcher School, Tuft University, Boston will deliver the keynote address at the opening.