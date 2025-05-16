ECOWAS Court Dismisses Shatta Wale’s Challenge to Gambling Ad Ban

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has dismissed Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale’s lawsuit challenging Ghana’s ban on celebrity endorsements for gambling.

In a May 8, 2025 ruling, the court found insufficient evidence to support claims that the policy violated his rights under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Shatta Wale, legally named Charles Nii Armah Mensah, argued that Ghana’s Advertising Guidelines—specifically Guideline VII prohibiting celebrities from promoting gambling—unfairly blocked a potential endorsement deal and targeted him disproportionately. The court, however, ruled he provided no proof of ongoing contract negotiations, state interference, or discriminatory enforcement against other public figures. Judges also noted procedural issues, as the gaming company central to the case remained unnamed, precluding relief under court rules.

Presiding Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves, alongside Justices Sengu Mohamed Koroma and Dupe Atoki, affirmed the court’s jurisdiction but dismissed the case for lacking merit. The decision reinforces Ghana’s authority to regulate gambling advertisements, aligning with regional trends. Similar bans exist in Nigeria and Senegal, reflecting growing scrutiny of gambling’s societal impact in West Africa.