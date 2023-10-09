ECOWAS Court holds orientation for new staff

A three-day orientation programme for new staff of the ECOWAS Court commenced today, October 9, 2023 at the Global Village Suites in Nasarawa State, Nigeria.

The programme aims to introduce the ten beneficiaries comprising interpreters and translators and a staff from the Information and Technology Unit to the functioning of the Court, in preparation for optimal performance in their roles.

During his opening remarks, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, President of the Court, congratulated the new staff for their merit, highlighting that their recruitment was based on their outstanding performance during the interviews.

Justice Gberi-bè Ouattara, Vice-President of the Court, who represented the Court’s President, encouraged the new staff members to participate actively in the programme, emphasising that it would help them address their concerns.

Justice Ouattara also underscored the significance of language service in the Court’s operations and acknowledged the challenges faced by interpreters and translators in carrying out their duties.

He expressed confidence that the newly recruited staff would contribute to enhancing the quality of work within the language service division, while also commending the old staff of the division for their exemplary work to date.

The orientation programme will provide participants with insights into the various departments of the Court, including the Registry, Research and Documentation, Administration, Finance, and the Communication, and Information Technology divisions, allowing them to better understand their respective roles and missions.

Furthermore, the new staff will have the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the operations of the ECOWAS Pension Desk and the use of the ECO Link system.

Facilitators at the orientation programme include the Chief Registrar of the Court, Deputy Chief Registrar, Director of Research and Documentation Department, Chief Accountant, Human Resources Officer, Administration Officer, Protocol Officer, Communication Officer, and some support staff from the General Services Unit.