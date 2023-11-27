ECOWAS Court Holds Risk Management Workshop

The ECOWAS Court of Justice on Monday 27th November 2023 commenced a workshop aimed at reviewing its risk management strategies and developing a comprehensive risk register for 2024 under the theme “Risks Register Training and Preparation of the 2024 Risks Register.”

The objective of the workshop is to equip Judges, Directors, Heads of Divisions/Units, and other relevant members with the requisite knowledge and skills to effectively implement robust risk management strategies.

In his opening remarks, President of the Court, Hon. Justice Edward Amoako Asante, emphasised the workshop’s objective of developing and adopting Risk Register for the ECOWAS Court of Justice. He

underscored the importance of empowering heads of division and unit with the necessary expertise to identify and address potential risks associated with their duties.

Justice Asante urged participants to actively engage with the experts’ guidance on the development and management of a risk register, recognizing its significance as an essential tool for proactive management.

Dr. Alfred Braimah, former Auditor General of the Institutions of the Community and Lead Consultant, reminded participants of the pervasiveness of risks, emphasising their inherent presence in everyday life.

Mr. Babatunde Oladipo, a consultant, highlighted the emergence of new risks, acknowledging that while participants may be familiar with some, they may be unprepared for new ones. He defined Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) as the art of proactively avoiding or mitigating risks before they materialise, enabling smarter decision-making.

Participants are expected to define risks from their respective departments and submit solutions to mitigate their consequences and optimise the objectives of the Court.