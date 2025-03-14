ECOWAS Courts Cabo Verde Youth with Regional Integration Workshops

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is planting seeds of regional solidarity in Cabo Verde’s youngest generation, hosting interactive workshops for students aged 8–9 to demystify the bloc’s role and ambitions.

The initiative, organized by the ECOWAS Resident Representative’s office in partnership with the Portuguese School of Cabo Verde (EPCV), saw over 75 students participate in sessions this month designed to foster early awareness of cross-border cooperation and citizenship benefits.

Held in Praia on March 11–12, the workshops blended slide presentations with lively Q&A segments, distilling ECOWAS’s mission into digestible lessons for fourth-year primary students. The move reflects the bloc’s broader push to cultivate regional identity among youth in its 15 member states, particularly in smaller economies like Cabo Verde, where geographic isolation can dilute a sense of West African belonging.

While ECOWAS has long prioritized grassroots engagement, targeting pre-teens marks a strategic shift. “You can’t build integration without ownership,” said an ECOWAS official involved in the program, who declined to be named. “These children will inherit the challenges of free movement, trade barriers, and security cooperation. Early education is key.”

The Cabo Verde initiative comes as the bloc grapples with existential strains, including withdrawal threats from military-led states like Mali and Burkina Faso. By investing in civic education, ECOWAS aims to counterbalance political fractures with bottom-up support. But skeptics note the effort’s scale remains modest—three 50-minute sessions—compared to the cultural sway of former colonial powers like Portugal, whose language and curricula still dominate Cabo Verde’s schools.

For now, the focus is on simplicity: explaining ECOWAS’s blue-and-green flag, its 1975 founding, and perks like visa-free travel. Whether these lessons stick may hinge on follow-through. ECOWAS plans similar workshops in São Tomé and Príncipe this year, though funding constraints could limit reach. As Cabo Verde’s students sketch maps of West Africa, the bloc’s bet is clear: today’s doodles could shape tomorrow’s diplomacy.