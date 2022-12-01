ECOWAS Cruise Ship Hub commenced in Takoradi

As part of efforts to make the Western Region a tourist destination, an ECOWAS Cruise Ship Hub has commenced in Takoradi with three ships to kickstart the project.

The project is a collaborative effort of the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) with Sun Seekers tours, Ghana Tourist Authority (GTA), the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA), the Ministry of Transport and local partners.

The ECOWAS Cruise Ship hub which commenced on November 27, formed part of measures to boost domestic tourism and rake in more revenue for the Region.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency, the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah described the project as the first of eleven cruise ships with six-star hotel accommodation in them to bring tourists to the Western Region in the next 12 months as quite unprecedented.

He said while in the Western Region, tourists would have opportunities to tour facilities such as Bisa Aberwa Museum, Ankasa Forest Conservation and Nzulenzu Stilt Village.

The tourists were treated to cultural displays and visited market centres in the Region.

In all, 680 passengers and 250 crew went on the tours.

Other activities lined up for Ghana’s number one Western Regional Tourist Destination Project are Christmas City Project, Gold Expo Mining Week and MICE programming, Travel and Tourism Summit, Curating of four Forts and Castles.

The rest of activities are Tourism Roads Transport, BMW Road Show, Cultural Center and Tourism Plants Renovational Upgrades and Investment, Canary Islands-Ghana Aviation programme and Ghana West Tourism Marketing and IT platform.

The next tourist event in the Western Region is slated for Sunday, December 4.