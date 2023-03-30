ECOWAS, DANIDA met to consolidate collaboration

Part of the process of renewing the Africa Programme for Peace (APP) agreement a Danish delegation visited Abuja from 22 through 24 March 2023 to interact with keys partners including the ECOWAS Commission.

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, met on March 23 with a Danish delegation led by H.E. Sune Krogstrup, Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of Denmark to Nigeria, supported by Mrs Stine S. Iskov, Head of Africa Policy and Development, and Mr Julian Brett, Lead Consultant.

Issues related to peace and security, early warning, risk management, monitoring and evaluation, human capital development, gender mainstreaming, empowerment of women and youth, stabilization of fragile States in West Africa were discussed.

The meeting recalled the need to consolidate staffing within the ECOWAS Commission, to enhance visibility of interventions in Member States and to implement ECOWAS Vision 2050 as captured in the new management’s priorities.

The two delegations expressed satisfaction on the rich exchanges and look forward to continuing discussions that will lead to the formulation of the Phase 5 of the Africa Programme for Peace Agreement.