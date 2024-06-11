ECOWAS Day Celebrated with Enthusiasm in The Gambia

The Gambia commemorated the 49th Anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with great enthusiasm and commitment on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

The event, held at the Kairaba Beach Hotel in Senegambia, brought together government officials, diplomats, civil society representatives, and citizens to reflect on ECOWAS’ achievements and future prospects.

The celebration aimed to mark the founding of ECOWAS on May 28, 1975, in Lagos, Nigeria, and to highlight its achievements, goals, and ongoing efforts towards regional integration and development. The theme for this year’s celebration was “Enhancing Regional Unity, Peace, and Security.”

The Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission and Head of Mission (ECOMIG), Her Excellency Miatta Lily French, graced the occasion alongside key dignitaries, including diplomats and government officials. In his keynote address, the Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment of The Gambia, Hon Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof, represented by the Director of Regional Integration – ECOWAS National Office, Mrs. Ndey Tabara Touray, emphasized the need to enhance regional trade and economic integration in West Africa. He highlighted the significant impact of the African Continental Free Trade Area on boosting trade and advocated for eliminating trade barriers to increase global competitiveness.

The celebrations also featured a vibrant cultural dance showcase, with performances from local traditional dance troupes, symbolizing the rich cultural diversity of West Africa. Various dishes were prepared and shared by Member States Embassies/Consulates to showcase their talents in the preparation of different foods.

ECOWAS Day 2024 in The Gambia highlighted the enduring spirit of unity and cooperation among West African nations. It served as a reminder of the collective strength and shared aspirations that drive the region towards a more prosperous and peaceful future, aligning with the ECOWAS Vision 2050. The ECOWAS Permanent Mission in The Gambia looks forward to commemorating the 50th Anniversary (Golden Jubilee) of ECOWAS on May 28, 2025.