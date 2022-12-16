ECOWAS Defence Chiefs to hold Extraordinary Session in Bissau 

The Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will be meeting in Bissau, Guinea Bissau on the December 19, 2020. The meeting will be preceded by the meeting of ECOWAS Heads of Operations and Chiefs of Intelligence, which will hold December 17 and 18, 2022 respectively.

The Defence Chiefs will be discussing and considering the security situation in the Region and other issues.