ECOWAS defense chief call for dialogue to resolve Niger crisis

The defense chiefs of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Friday said there should be comprehensive approaches in addressing the situation in Niger, and dialogue and negotiation “should be at the forefront.”

The Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff of ECOWAS revealed this at the end of a three-day extraordinary meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

A joint statement by the ECOWAS defense chiefs after the meeting said the committee examined the immediate implication of the coup in Niger and its potential ripple effects across the ECOWAS region collectively while recognizing the gravity of the situation in Niger and the urgent need for a well-coordinated response.

“We have acknowledged the need for a comprehensive approach that encompasses political, security and diplomatic dimensions,” said the statement, adding the meeting recognized the fact that the coup in Niger highlighted the fragility of the region.

It said regional security architecture should be strengthened to enhance collective response to security challenges, but “dialogue and negotiations should be at the forefront of our approach in resolving the crisis in the Republic of Niger.”