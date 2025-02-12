ECOWAS Delegation Joins AU Executive Council Session in Addis Ababa

In a significant gathering for the continent, the 46th Ordinary Session of the African Union’s Executive Council kicked off on February 12, 2025, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The session, which will see the election of new leaders and Commissioners, marks a pivotal moment for the organization as it continues to address Africa’s development, peace, and security challenges.

Leading the ECOWAS delegation is H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the Commission, accompanied by Commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah—responsible for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security—and several ECOWAS experts. This delegation is set to participate not only in the core session but also in parallel discussions on developmental and security issues, as well as meetings involving the coordination platform for Regional Economic Communities across Africa.

The opening ceremony brought together foreign ministers from member states, setting a tone of serious reflection on the challenges facing the continent. Ethiopian Foreign Minister H.E. Gedion Tim-Otheos welcomed the participants by highlighting persistent issues such as conflicts, security threats, health emergencies, and the pressing need to reform the United Nations Security Council. His remarks underscored the complex landscape that African leaders must navigate.

In a poignant farewell, H.E. Dr. Moussa Faki, concluding his tenure as head of the African Union Commission, delivered a message of both pride and caution. After observing a minute of silence in honor of former Namibian President Sam Nujoma—a stalwart defender of the Union—Dr. Faki celebrated the significant strides made in security, development, and the global standing of the AU. Yet, he reminded his successor that urgent issues remain, including the challenges of financing the AU and strengthening regional partnerships and solidarity.

Adding a broader perspective, Mr. Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, spoke about Africa’s untapped potential. He pointed out that despite the continent’s wealth of opportunity, ongoing conflicts, economic disparities, and social injustices continue to hinder progress. Gatete outlined five key areas for improvement: reforming financial architecture, establishing an African rating agency, developing regional value chains, involving the diaspora in development, and ensuring the free movement of people and goods.

The session’s official opening was delivered by H.E. Mohamed Salem Ould Merzough, Mauritania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the current President of the AU Executive Council. Reflecting on his mandate, Merzough recounted a series of achievements in peace, security, and development aligned with the recommendations of Agenda 2063. In his closing remarks, he stressed a timeless truth: “Africa is only strong, and will only be strong, when it knows how to come together around the ideals outlined by the founding fathers.” His words resonated deeply, serving as both a call to unity and a reminder of the collective responsibility to uphold these principles year after year.

As the session is set to conclude on February 13, 2025, attention will soon shift to the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for February 15-16. The ongoing dialogues and resolutions emerging from these meetings underscore an enduring truth: Africa’s future lies in the strength of its unity and the collaborative efforts of its leaders. The involvement of ECOWAS and other regional bodies in these discussions offers hope that, despite the challenges, the continent is steadily charting a course towards greater stability and prosperity.