ECOWAS Delegation Meets With Guinea Coup Leader Doumbouya

The delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has met with overthrown Guinean President Alpha Conde in Guinean capital Conakry, ECOWAS Commission chief Jean Claude Kassi Brou said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the delegation arrived in Guinea to hold a meeting with the insurgents led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

“We had a meeting with the National Rally and Development Committee headed by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, there was a quite positive exchange of views. We had an opportunity to meet with President Alpha Conde, we talked with him as well, he feels good,” Kassi Brou said as quoted by the Africa Guinee outlet.

The ECOWAS visit is coming to an end as the delegation has met with the president and the insurgents.

On Sunday, a group of Guinean military led by the colonel stormed the presidential palace and detained 83-years-old President Alpha Conde Conde. Later, Doumbouya declared the dissolution of the government, the abrogation of the constitution and the closure of borders. On Wednesday, the ECOWAS suspended Guinea’s membership in the organization, demanding for Conde’s release.