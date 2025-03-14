ECOWAS Demands Accelerated Gender Reforms at UN Summit After 50-Year Equity Push

West African ministers rallied at the United Nations this week to reignite stalled progress on gender equality, leveraging a landmark ECOWAS conference to demand urgent reforms in education, healthcare, and economic inclusion for women and girls.

The high-level session, timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of ECOWAS’s founding and the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69), saw gender ministers from Nigeria, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Togo, Benin, and Ivory Coast confront systemic gaps in regional gender policies.

Held March 11 in collaboration with UN Women and civil society groups, the meeting dissected three decades of uneven progress since the Beijing Declaration, spotlighting persistent vulnerabilities in women’s security, legal protections, and access to essential services. A final communiqué issued by ministers pressed ECOWAS’s 15 member states to prioritize free education, healthcare upgrades, and climate-resilient infrastructure while funneling resources into women’s entrepreneurship and digital inclusion. Crucially, the bloc pledged to institute an annual review mechanism—hosted rotationally across member nations—to audit progress and hold governments accountable.

The push comes amid a fraught regional backdrop: West Africa contends with spiraling security crises, political instability, and climate shocks that disproportionately displace women and erode economic gains. While countries like Senegal and Nigeria have made strides in political representation—women now hold 42% and 16% of parliamentary seats, respectively—rural healthcare access and funding for female-led businesses remain glaring hurdles.

“This isn’t about lofty declarations; it’s about survival,” said a delegate from Sierra Leone, where maternal mortality rates remain among the world’s highest. The communiqué notably sidestepped direct criticism of member states, instead urging “tailored programs” to address localized barriers. Yet the call for annual reviews signals a sharper accountability framework, with ECOWAS vowing to track metrics like girls’ school enrollment, women’s land ownership, and gender-responsive budgeting.

Civil society groups, including the West African Network of Young Women Leaders (ROAJEF), welcomed the pledges but stressed implementation risks. “Without binding targets or penalties for inaction, these plans could gather dust,” warned a ROAJEF representative.

As ECOWAS navigates a resurgent wave of military coups and jihadist violence, the summit underscored a broader recognition: gender equity isn’t merely a social goal but a linchpin for regional stability. With women comprising 70% of West Africa’s agricultural workforce and frontline peacebuilders in conflict zones, their empowerment is increasingly framed as existential.

The annual review’s success now hinges on political will—a scarce commodity in a region where seven governments are led by military juntas. For ECOWAS, the challenge is clear: translate 50 years of advocacy into action before another generation is lost.