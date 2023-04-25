ECOWAS deploys Pre-electoral Fact-finding Mission to Guinea-Bissau

The Republic of Guinea Bissau is preparing to hold its legislative elections on 4th June 2023, to usher in the 2023-2027 legislature. In conformity with the relevant provisions of the Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu TOURAY, has deployed a pre-electoral fact-finding Mission to Guinea Bissau from 24th to 30th April 2023.

The Mission is led by Amb. Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security and is supported by experts from the ECOWAS Member States, including:

H.E. Mrs. Adjovi Yekpe Marcelline Paulette Alexandrine, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin and Permanent Representative of Benin to ECOWAS;

H.E. Mrs. Awa Amadou Aboudou Nana, former President of the Community Court of Justice (CCJ) and member of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise – Togo;

Mrs. Maria Do Rosario Pereira Goncalves, Chairperson of the National Electoral Commission (CNE) of Cabo Verde; and

Mr Aladoua Amada, Vice-President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of the Republic of Niger.

The Technical Team supporting the Mission comprises:

H.E. Hamidou Boly, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea-Bissau;

Mr Serigne Mamadou Ka, PO Democracy and Good Governance; and

Mr Youkou Barou Y. Luther, PO Mediation Operations.

The Mission is expected to meet with all key political actors and stakeholders and the international community to evaluate the level of preparedness, identify gaps and support efforts aimed at building the necessary consensus for a conducive environment to enable the conduct of peaceful, inclusive and credible parliamentary elections in Guinea-Bissau.