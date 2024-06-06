ECOWAS Develops Action Plan for Inclusion of PWDs in West Africa

During the 1st meeting of Ministers of the Member States of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) responsible for people with disabilities, Yatma Fall, President of the West African Federation of People with Disabilities, highlighted the significant challenges faced by people with disabilities in the region.

He emphasized the need for inclusive public policies and greater government prioritization of disability issues.

Mr. Fall expressed gratitude to the ECOWAS Commission for its commitment to the well-being of people with disabilities and expressed willingness to support the adoption and implementation of a regional action plan. Professor Fatou Sow Sarr, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, commended ECOWAS for being the first of Africa’s Regional Economic Communities to develop a regional action plan on the inclusion of people with disabilities. She emphasized the importance of regional investment in disability inclusion as both a human right and an economic necessity.

The meeting aimed to validate an action plan for the inclusion of people with disabilities in West Africa, covering the period 2022-2030. The plan focuses on three main priority areas: improving disability inclusion in the work of the ECOWAS Commission, enhancing the legal and policy environment for disability inclusion, and strengthening regional partnerships to mobilize resources for disability inclusion. Once validated, the action plan will guide ECOWAS Member States in designing, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating national programs for disability inclusion.