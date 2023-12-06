ECOWAS digital platform for the classification of Tourist Accommodation Establishments

From 21 to 24 November 2023, Member States, at the invitation of the ECOWAS Commission, met to define the technical specifications of a digital platform dedicated to the classification of Tourist Accommodation Establishments.

In his welcome address, Dr. Anthony Luka ELUMELU, Director in charge of the private sector, on behalf of Mrs. Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner in charge of Economic Affairs and Agriculture, welcomed all the delegations, whose presence testifies to the commitment to the development of the tourism industry in our region. Dr. ELUMELU then conveyed the Commissioner’s message to the participants.

In his address, he mentioned that the creation of a digital platform for Tourist Accommodation Establishments is an innovative measure aimed at enhancing the value of the ECOWAS DMC fleet. It will serve as an information hub by making it easier for international and regional tourists to access accommodation options in the region.

Mr. Mame Mbaye Kan NYANG, Minister of Tourism and Leisure of Senegal, in his opening remarks, commended the diligence of the ECOWAS Commission, through Mrs. Massandjé Toure-Litse, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture.

He said that this brilliant initiative by ECOWAS to digitize the classification of hotel establishments comes in a context where Senegal, through the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure, is designing and implementing major projects relating to the dematerialization of procedures and the finalization of the tourism code which considers the new ECOWAS rules and classification grid.

The genesis of this initiative dates to July 2023, marked by the adoption of Regulation C.REG.2/07/23 by the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, upon the recommendations of the Ministers of Tourism of ECOWAS Member States. This Regulation establishes regulatory criteria for the classification of Tourist Accommodation Establishments (TAEs) within the ECOWAS community.

Regulation C.REG.2/07/23 also enshrines the establishment of the ECOWAS Tourist Accommodation Regulator (ETAR), enabling the ECOWAS Commission to play a crucial role in the entire process of regulation and control of the hotel industry in each Member State. This active involvement ensures that established standards and regulations are effectively implemented and consistently maintained, resulting in higher quality and safety performance across facilities in the region.