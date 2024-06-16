ECOWAS Donates US$1.9 Million for Flood Relief in Nigeria

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has donated nearly $2 million in humanitarian aid to assist flood victims in Nigeria.

The funds were handed over in a ceremony held by Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Professor Fatou SOW SARR, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, presented cheques totaling $1.9 million to representatives of the Federal Ministry. The cheques were then distributed to the Nigerian Red Cross Society and the World Food Programme (WFP).

The Nigerian Red Cross received $906,205 to aid 3,500 households in Adamawa, Anambra, Oyo, Kebbi, Kogi, and Rivers states. The funds will also support the digging of 12 wells to provide clean drinking water and mitigate water-borne diseases. Benson Agbro, Director of Disaster Management at the Nigerian Red Cross, emphasized the collaborative spirit of the initiative, stating, “Together, we are not just responding to a disaster, we are laying the foundations for a more resilient and prosperous future for our nation.”

The WFP received a $1 million cheque to provide food and nutritional assistance to over 14,000 people in Katsina and Sokoto states over six months. The project will also offer livelihood and psychosocial support to foster social cohesion and peace. Guy Adoua, Deputy National Director of the WFP, highlighted the importance of the partnership in building resilience and sustainability in the affected communities.

Professor SARR reiterated ECOWAS’s commitment to alleviating the suffering of those affected by humanitarian crises, noting previous financial support provided for flood victims in 2022 and victims of violence in 2023.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Abel Enitan, welcomed the support, emphasizing the critical timing and impact of these projects amid declining global humanitarian funding.

This generous contribution from ECOWAS and the Nigerian government underscores their dedication to creating sustainable solutions for long-term food security and resilience in the region.