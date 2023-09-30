ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate Holds Data Management Workshop

The ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate (EWD) with the financial and technical support of the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the ECOWAS Peace and Security Architecture and Operations (EPSAO) Project, successfully organized a pivotal Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop for Information Technology staff of the National Centers for the Coordination of the Response Mechanism. This event took place from the 25th to 29th September 2023 in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

The workshop aimed at empowering staff of the National Centers with advanced skills in information technology, data management, among other critical competencies. Facilitated in an interactive and participatory manner, participants drawn from all eleven (11) existing National Centers delved into the essential methods and tools for the analysis of quantitative and spatial data.

Ambassador Amadou Diongue, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, on behalf of Mrs. Damtien Tchintchibidja, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, opened the workshop. In his welcome address, Ambassador Diongue emphasized the significance of these National Centers, which have been established to bolster “community policing,” facilitate rapid response at both local and national levels, and reduce the inertia associated with highly centralized regional intervention mechanisms. He urged participants to foster a dynamic exchange among themselves, fostering a spirit of collaboration in optimizing data usage for the enhanced security of populations in our member countries.

Furthermore, the EWD seized the occasion to streamline the deployment strategies for a “private” VSAT Wide Area Network (WAN) designed for reliable information and communication purposes. This extensive network will encompass the National Centers and the Directorate itself. The workshop provided invaluable insights into establishing baseline information, a crucial component of the initiative.

As the workshop ended, participants were equipped with tangible skills, knowledge, and a comprehensive framework and action plan. These assets will empower expert thematic analysts within the National Centers to further enhance their capabilities upon their return.

This workshop marks the third installment in a series of transformative events, following previous successful gatherings in Abidjan in 2019 and Lomé in 2021. It represents a significant step forward in fortifying our collective capacity to address regional challenges and ensure the security and well-being of our communities.