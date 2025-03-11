ECOWAS, Ecobank Back Solar Entrepreneurs in West Africa’s $1B Off-Grid Push

West Africa’s race to bridge its energy gap took a strategic leap this week as ECOWAS, Ecobank Nigeria, and the World Bank launched a high-stakes training program for 50+ entrepreneurs driving the region’s off-grid solar revolution.

The initiative, part of the $1 billion Regional Off-Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP), aims to fast-track renewable energy adoption across 19 countries, targeting the 220 million people in ECOWAS nations still living without reliable electricity.

Kicked off in Abuja by ECOWAS Commissioner Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, the three-day workshop equips small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with tools to navigate subsidy mechanisms, secure financing, and master solar PV technology—critical skills in a sector where 70% of startups fail within two years due to funding and technical hurdles. “This isn’t just training; it’s about building a pipeline of scalable solutions to end energy poverty,” Darma stated, underscoring ROGEAP’s role in ECOWAS’ broader plan to achieve 70% renewable energy penetration by 2030.

Funded by the World Bank, Clean Technology Fund, and the Netherlands, ROGEAP’s first phase focuses on creating a regional market for solar home systems and mini-grids. Participants gain access to Ecobank’s $50 million renewable energy financing window, launched in 2024 to de-risk investments in off-grid projects. “Solar isn’t charity—it’s commerce,” said an Ecobank Nigeria executive, noting that SMEs trained under ROGEAP will receive priority consideration for loans at sub-7% interest rates, a rarity in Africa’s fragmented green finance landscape.

The program zeroes in on quality control and environmental compliance, addressing rampant issues of substandard solar gear flooding West African markets. Entrepreneurs will also learn to leverage PAYGO (pay-as-you-go) models, which have driven solar adoption in East Africa but remain underutilized in ECOWAS countries. With Nigeria alone needing 100,000 mini-grids to meet its energy targets, ROGEAP bets on local SMEs to fill the gap—a shift from reliance on foreign firms.

Yet challenges loom. Currency volatility, import tariffs on solar components, and regulatory bottlenecks continue to stifle growth. ROGEAP’s backers counter that harmonizing standards across ECOWAS, paired with Dutch-funded tech hubs, will slash costs and spur cross-border trade. Early wins include Benin’s solar lamp distribution program, which cut kerosene use by 40% in pilot regions.

As the workshop concludes, all eyes turn to implementation. Success would mean not just lights turned on but jobs created—ROGEAP aims to generate 50,000 direct roles in solar by 2027. For ECOWAS, the project is a litmus test: Can a bloc better known for coups than cooperation finally unite around electrons? The answer could redefine energy access for a generation.