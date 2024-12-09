ECOWAS Election Observation Mission Applauds Peaceful Process in Ghana’s 2024 Elections

The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, led by H.E. Mohammed Namadi Sambo, former Vice President of the Republic of Nigeria, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in Ghana. Observing the elections on December 7, 2024, the mission deployed a team of 21 long-term observers (LTOs) and 120 short-term observers (STOs) to monitor the process across all 16 regions and 216 districts of Ghana.

In a statement following visits to several polling units, H.E. Sambo praised the peaceful atmosphere surrounding the elections. He noted that the voting process was progressing smoothly, reflecting the country’s commitment to democratic principles.

ECOWAS reaffirmed its dedication to supporting the people and government of Ghana throughout the electoral process, in accordance with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001. The mission’s presence underscored ECOWAS’s ongoing support for peaceful, transparent, and democratic elections in the region.