ECOWAS Electoral Observation Mission engages election stakeholders in Liberia

Prof. Attahiru Jega, Head of the ECOWAS Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) to Liberia met with some actors and stakeholders as part of consultations on the elections to be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

On the 3rd of October 2023, Prof. Attahiru Jega met with Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS). The two officials discussed the preparations for the October 10, 2023 elections in Liberia and the challenges for a peaceful, free and credible election.

On Wednesday, 4th of October 2023, Prof. JEGA, with Mr. SANTOS and Ambassador Josephine NKRUMAH, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Liberia, participated in a meeting at the headquarters of the United Nations System Representation in Liberia, with Ambassadors and representatives of International Organizations accredited in Liberia.

The Head of the Mission also held a hearing with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia, Mr. Dee-Maxwel Saah Kemayah. The Minister reassured the ECOWAS delegation that the government will do everything in its power to ensure the transparency of the electoral process to the public and stakeholders. The measures put in place by the government will allow national and international observers to carry out their observation mission in Liberia in calm and serenity.

In addition, on the morning of Thursday, October 5, 2023, Prof. Attahiru JEGA and Ambassador Josephine NKRUMAH, met at the ECOWAS Representation Office in Monrovia, with representatives of the National Center for the Coordination of the Response Mechanism (NCCRM), the Peacebuilding Office, the Liberia Women’s Network, the Election Coordination Committee, the Liberia Election Observation Network, the NGO “Integrity Watch” and the West African Peacebuilding Network (WANEP).

With all these interlocutors, the Head of the ECOWAS Electoral Observation Mission, renewed the commitment of ECOWAS, to assist Liberia in the organization of peaceful, credible and transparent elections, the results of which will be accepted by all.