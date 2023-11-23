ECOWAS Empowers Executives And Staff with Strategic Communication Skills

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has launched a training programme to enhance the strategic communication capabilities of its executives and staff. The programme, which is facilitated by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and supported by the United States Mission in Nigeria, aims to enhance the productivity of human capital of the Commission by strengthening their communication skills to effectively communicate the vision, mission, values and achievements of ECOWAS to various stakeholders and audiences.

The training programme covers topics such as communication planning, media relations, social media, crisis communication, branding and storytelling.

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Mrs Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, in her remarks, noted that strategic communication will equip participants with the requisite skills and knowledge to communicate optimally towards improving performance and fostering robust practices which will assist the organization to effectively engage with diverse stakeholders, counter disinformation, and manage crises seamlessly. She expressed her appreciation for the initiative and emphasized the importance of strategic communication in achieving the goals and objectives of the organization and urged the participants to make the most of the opportunity and apply the lessons learned to their respective roles and responsibilities.

The programme also marked the beginning of a continuous effort to empower ECOWAS executives and staff with essential communication skills that are relevant and effective in today’s complex and dynamic information environment.

The training sessions were delivered by experienced and renowned experts in the field of communication, such as Prof. E.S Dandaura, Dr. Ike Neliaku, Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, Prof. Sarah Lwahas and, Bob Jensen.