ECOWAS Empowers Women in Guinea-Bissau with Biometric ID Cards

The ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with the German Cooperation (GIZ), has launched a women empowerment initiative in border communities in Saõ Domingos, Guinea-Bissau.

The initiative aims to enhance the accessibility and acceptability of the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) to facilitate mobility and trade within the region.

As part of the initiative, specific women groups in border communities were identified and provided with the Regional Biometric Card to reduce harassment and ease mobility among vulnerable persons at the borders. The initiative is a step towards empowering women and promoting inclusivity in border communities.

During engagements with key officials, including the Director General of Immigration and the Executive Secretary of the National Boundary Commission in Guinea-Bissau, the Director of Free Movement of Persons and Migration, Mr. Albert Siaw Boateng, reiterated the objectives of the mission. He emphasized the importance of continuous dialogue between relevant border authorities and the ECOWAS Commission to address challenges faced at the borders effectively.

The delegation also met with representatives of women groups in Saõ Domingos to sensitize them on valid travel documents and address the various challenges faced by women at the borders. The issuance of the ECOWAS National Biometric Card is seen as a tool to ease their mobility and address harassment and extortion at borders. This initiative is a significant step towards empowering women and promoting gender equality in the region.