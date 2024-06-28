ECOWAS Empowers Women Leaders in Peace Education Initiative

In a momentous initiative that holds the potential to significantly bolster peace and development across West Africa, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened a pivotal training session for Women Leaders from June 27th to 29th, 2024, at its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The training gathered influential women leaders, who were actively engaged in community development and peace-building. Central to the program was equipping these leaders with enhanced knowledge and skills using the “ECOWAS Reference Manual on Education for the Culture of Peace.”

Expert-led sessions delved into critical topics such as the Culture of Peace, Civism & Citizenship, Gender Perspectives in Peace & Development, and Regional Integration. These modules aimed to foster strategic dialogue and empower participants to take an active role in promoting peace and stability through innovative approaches and collaborative efforts within their communities.

The event commenced with opening remarks by Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, setting the tone for interactive sessions designed to maximize participant engagement and learning outcomes.

ECOWAS reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to furthering peace education initiatives, underscoring its pivotal role in advancing a peaceful and integrated West Africa, thereby contributing to the region’s socio-economic development.