ECOWAS Energy Chief Visits Regional Renewable Hub in Cabo Verde

The ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization, Sediko Douka, toured the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) on Tuesday, spotlighting regional efforts to accelerate sustainable energy access and infrastructure development across West Africa.

During the visit, ECREEE officials outlined progress on key initiatives, including solar and wind energy projects, energy-efficient technologies, and cross-border programs such as the Desert-to-Power initiative aimed at electrifying the Sahel. Discussions also covered emerging priorities like electric mobility, circular economy models, and integrated energy-water-food systems designed to bolster climate resilience.

Douka praised ECREEE’s role in advancing the bloc’s 2030 renewable energy targets, which aim to supply 48% of the region’s electricity from renewable sources. “ECREEE remains vital to translating our policy frameworks into tangible solutions,” he said, reaffirming ECOWAS’s commitment to scaling technical and financial support for member states. ECREEE Executive Director Francis Sempore emphasized the center’s focus on fostering public-private partnerships and aligning projects with the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Policy and global climate agreements.

The meeting comes as West Africa faces dual pressures of rapid urbanization and energy deficits, with over half of its population lacking reliable electricity. While ECOWAS has made strides in policy harmonization, uneven implementation and funding gaps persist, particularly in rural areas.

ECREEE’s work reflects a broader shift among West African nations to prioritize decentralized renewable energy systems as fossil fuel costs surge and climate impacts intensify. The Desert-to-Power program, a flagship solar initiative, exemplifies this strategy, targeting 10 GW of generation capacity to power 250 million people across 11 Sahel nations. Yet progress remains uneven: Nigeria and Ghana have outpaced smaller economies like Guinea-Bissau in adopting clean energy grids, underscoring disparities in technical capacity and investment.

The EU’s recent pledge of €150 million to expand ECREEE’s grid integration projects signals growing international support, but experts argue sustained success hinges on local governance reforms. As Commissioner Douka’s visit underscores, regional collaboration will be critical to overcoming logistical hurdles and geopolitical tensions that have historically stalled cross-border energy sharing. With global decarbonization deadlines looming, West Africa’s ability to leverage partnerships like these could determine its trajectory toward energy independence — or deepen reliance on external aid.