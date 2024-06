ECOWAS Enhances Grant Management with SOP Validation Workshop

The ECOWAS Commission has convened a pivotal four-day workshop in Abuja, Nigeria, from June 25 to 28, 2024, aimed at validating its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for grants management.

This initiative seeks to refine institutional processes and procedures concerning grant management within the Commission, focusing on enhancing efficiency and effectiveness. Key objectives include:

Educating staff on grant awarding and management processes.

Ensuring alignment with the Grants Manual and Code.

Clarifying roles and responsibilities.

Maintaining regulatory compliance.

Elevating service quality through industry best practices.

Mr. Seydou BANGOURA, Director of Administration and General Services at the ECOWAS Commission, emphasized the workshop’s importance in bolstering institutional capabilities. He underscored ECOWAS’s commitment to delivering on regional integration and development goals and expressed gratitude to the European Union and Germany for their support.

The workshop convened staff from various ECOWAS Commission departments and units alongside external experts in grant management. It featured interactive sessions, group discussions, and practical exercises aimed at validating SOPs to ensure sustained effectiveness and alignment with ECOWAS’s strategic objectives in the long term.