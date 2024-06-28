ECOWAS Enhances Regional Collaboration in Early Warning and Conflict Prevention

Under the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the 28th Technical Meeting on Early Warning Systems in Abuja, Nigeria, successfully concluded.

The meeting underscored ECOWAS’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation in conflict prevention mechanisms.

Held from June 24-26, the event brought together delegates from the African Union (AU), Regional Economic Communities (RECs), and stakeholders to bolster collaborative efforts in early warning and response strategies.

Her Excellency Mrs. Damtien Tchintchibidja, Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, commended delegates for their active engagement and stressed the imperative of timely cooperation to address capacity gaps. She highlighted the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to enhance early warning capabilities.

Key outcomes included agreements on joint capacity-building initiatives to reduce dependence on external consultants. The meeting also emphasized harmonizing efforts across North, Central, West, and Southern Africa, advocating for joint appointments and coordinated actions to tackle security challenges effectively.

Directors and CEOs of RECs committed to regular meetings to ensure seamless coordination in early warning and conflict prevention efforts, supported by strategic utilization of the Peace Fund. Dr. Onyinye Onwuka, Acting Director of the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate, emphasized continuous improvement in early warning systems and highlighted significant progress in harmonization efforts among RECs, instilling a sense of optimism about the future.

The meeting concluded with a strong resolve to implement agreed resolutions, aiming for a more secure and resilient region through enhanced collaboration and innovative approaches in early warning and conflict prevention across the AU and RECs. This reiteration of our commitment should instill confidence in the future of our efforts.