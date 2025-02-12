ECOWAS Envoy Strengthens Ties with Benin Vice-President

Ambassador Amadou Diongue, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, paid a courtesy visit to Her Excellency Madame Mariam Chabi Talata, Vice-President of the Republic of Benin, on February 5, 2025.

The meeting, set against the backdrop of a hopeful New Year, was marked by a cordial exchange of wishes and a thoughtful dialogue on the challenges of regional integration in West Africa.

During the audience, Ambassador Diongue outlined several key ECOWAS initiatives currently underway in Benin, including efforts aimed at fully realizing the organization’s broader vision as well as plans tied to the celebration of ECOWAS’s Golden Jubilee. He emphasized that these initiatives are not just about commemorating a milestone but also about laying a stronger foundation for deeper cooperation across the region.

In return, the Vice-President offered wise counsel and reaffirmed her support for ECOWAS’s ongoing projects. The discussion underscored the importance of sustained dialogue between regional bodies and national leadership, a dynamic that is crucial for addressing the multifaceted challenges of integration, stability, and development in West Africa.

This meeting not only served as a warm gesture of goodwill but also as a strategic reaffirmation of commitment from both sides. It set the stage for further collaboration aimed at fostering unity and advancing shared development goals in the region.