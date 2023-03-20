ECOWAS-EOM oversaw the conduct of elections of governors, State Assemblies in Nigeria

The ECOWAS Electoral Observation Mission (ECOWAS-EOM) deployed by the President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission), His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, was on the ground to supervise the conduct of the elections for governors and State Assemblies held in Nigeria on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Eight hundred and thirty-seven (837) candidates were in the running for the position of Governor in twenty-eight (28) of the thirty-six (36) states of the country, while the elections of the state assemblies were held in all of the thirty-six (36) states of the country, with the exception of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, and ten thousand two hundred and

The ECOWAS election observation mission followed the process that took place peacefully, with all the actors present (INEC officials, party agents and voters) expressing their satisfaction with the process.

In total, one hundred and sixty-three (163) observers were deployed by ECOWAS and included officials from the Community institutions (the Commission, Parliament and the Court of Justice), West African ambassadors accredited to ECOWAS, agents of the electoral commissions and foreign ministries of the Member States, as well as electoral experts from civil society. The Mission also included a special team of thirteen election experts who travelled to the country before the presidential and legislative elections.