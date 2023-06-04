ECOWAS-EOM team arrives in Guinea-Bissau

The Head of ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to Guinea-Bissau and Former President of the Republic of Cabo Verde, H.E. Dr Jorge Carlos Fonseca, paid a courtesy visit to H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embaló in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, the President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, as part of consultations with stakeholders ahead of the June 4, 2023 legislative election.

The observation mission also visited the Minister of Interior and the National Electoral Commission (CNE) to assess the level of preparedness for the election.

The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission is composed of about seventy-five (75) Observers, drawn from the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives, Committee, Member States’ Foreign, Affairs ministries and Electoral Management Bodies, the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, Community institutions (Parliament and Court of Justice), Civil Society Organizations, the Media, and trained election observers.