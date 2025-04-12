ECOWAS Evaluates Training Centers to Strengthen Regional Security

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commenced a three-day capacity needs assessment workshop in Abuja, Nigeria, on April 8, 2025, aiming to enhance collaboration with its Training Centres of Excellence (TCEs) and Training Institutes (TIs).

The initiative, organized under the ECOWAS Peace, Security, and Governance (EPSG) project, seeks to identify gaps in training infrastructure to better address regional security challenges such as terrorism, insurgencies, and banditry.

Dr. Sani Adamu, acting Head of Peace Support Operations, underscored the urgency of developing tailored training programs for security forces during the opening session. “Current threats demand specialized skills, which underscores the pivotal role of our TCEs and TIs in advancing regional stability,” he stated. The workshop follows a preliminary assessment to align training capabilities with the operational needs of ECOWAS member states.

Teresa Krafft of the German development agency GIZ, representing EPSG Project Head Yvonne Akpasom, emphasized the project’s broader objectives, including conflict prevention, security sector reform, and inclusive peacebuilding. “This collaboration strengthens ECOWAS’ capacity to respond dynamically to both persistent and emerging security challenges,” Krafft noted.

Facilitated by Reverend John Nkum Associates, the workshop is part of the EPSG project, co-funded by the European Union and the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The program builds on the foundation of the ECOWAS Peace and Security Architecture and Operations (EPSAO), prioritizing institutional resilience and cross-departmental synergy.

The EPSG’s focus on bridging capacity gaps reflects a strategic shift toward proactive governance in West Africa. By harmonizing training standards and resources, ECOWAS aims to fortify regional responses to security crises while fostering long-term stability—a critical step as transnational threats increasingly test the bloc’s collective preparedness.