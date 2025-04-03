ECOWAS Expands Assistive Device Program to Sierra Leonean Children with Disabilities

Sierra Leone has become the fourth West African nation to join a regional initiative by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to provide assistive devices to children with disabilities, marking a milestone in efforts to advance social inclusion across the region.

At a workshop in Freetown on March 28, 2025, Sierra Leonean officials and ECOWAS delegates outlined plans to distribute mobility aids, hearing devices, and other tools under a $300,000 phase-two program already operational in Nigeria, Togo, and Benin. Guinea-Bissau is slated to follow.

“This program aligns with our national strategy to dismantle barriers facing children with disabilities,” said John Conteh, Acting Director of Social and Religious Affairs, representing Social Welfare Minister Melrose Karminty. He emphasized Sierra Leone’s commitment to integrating an estimated 15% of children in West and Central Africa who live with disabilities, per UNICEF data.

ECOWAS Senior Social Affairs Officer Dr. Alves D’almada Jorge Fernando underscored the urgency of the initiative, noting that 80 million Africans with disabilities confront systemic stigmatization and exclusion. “Our Action Plan for Social Inclusion isn’t just policy—it’s a roadmap to transform lives,” he said, referencing the bloc’s Vision 2050 goals to build equitable societies.

Joseph Alieu Kamara, President of the Sierra Leone Union of Disabled Persons (SLUDI), hailed the program as a “lifeline” for children often denied education and healthcare. “Assistive devices aren’t mere tools; they’re gateways to dignity,” he stated. Sightsavers’ Sierra Leone head, Tiangay Gondoe, echoed this, stressing the need for sustained technical support to ensure devices meet local needs.

Yet hurdles persist. While ECOWAS has earmarked funds, logistical challenges—such as uneven healthcare infrastructure and cultural stigma—threaten implementation. In Sierra Leone, where 75% of the population lives on less than $2.15 a day, maintenance of advanced devices remains a concern.

The initiative builds on ECOWAS’s 2021 adoption of a Disability Inclusion Action Plan, which urges member states to enact laws protecting rights to education and employment. However, only six of 15 ECOWAS nations currently have comprehensive disability legislation.

Comparatively, East Africa’s similar efforts, like Kenya’s Assistive Technology Policy, have shown mixed results due to funding gaps. ECOWAS aims to avoid such pitfalls by involving NGOs and leveraging partnerships with groups like Sightsavers.

Sierra Leone’s inclusion in the program signals ECOWAS’s ambition to position itself as a leader in disability rights—a space often overlooked by continental bodies. Yet success hinges on transparency. Past regional projects, such as the West African Health Organization’s vaccine drives, have faltered amid corruption allegations.

For Sierra Leone, still recovering from a devastating civil war and Ebola crisis, the program offers hope. But without parallel investments in teacher training and healthcare worker capacity, assistive devices risk becoming symbolic gestures.

As ECOWAS delegates return to Abuja, the Freetown workshop serves as both a blueprint and a cautionary tale: In a region where disability is often met with neglect, equitable progress demands more than goodwill—it requires systemic change.