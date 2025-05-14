ECOWAS Experts Gather in Lagos to Validate Key Infrastructure Development Strategies

West African infrastructure development took center stage this week as experts from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened in Lagos to validate critical planning documents.

The May 13 meeting focused on finalizing a five-year Strategic Business Plan and Communication Strategy for the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU), the specialized agency responsible for preparing regional infrastructure projects.

The new Strategic Business Plan aligns with ECOWAS Vision 2050, which envisions a fully integrated, prosperous region with strong institutions supporting sustainable development. The accompanying Communication Strategy aims to enhance public understanding of PPDU’s work while mobilizing political and financial support from member states, investors, and development partners.

Keba Fye, PPDU’s Acting Director, emphasized the documents’ significance in advancing regional connectivity projects. Speaking on behalf of ECOWAS Infrastructure Commissioner Sediko Douka, Fye noted the unit’s progress since its 2014 establishment and stressed the importance of continued collaboration with technical and financial partners.

The Lagos meeting brought together representatives from key development institutions including the European Union delegation, African Development Bank, and Islamic Development Bank, alongside ECOWAS technical agencies. Discussions centered on finalizing the PPDU’s operational framework, updating the ECOWAS Regional Infrastructure Master Plan, and strengthening partnerships for project implementation.

Adopted in 2021, the $131 billion Regional Infrastructure Master Plan identifies 201 priority projects across energy, transport, ICT, and water sectors through 2045. The parallel Public-Private Partnership policy provides guidelines for attracting investment in these critical infrastructure developments.

These strategic validations come as West Africa faces growing infrastructure demands amid rapid urbanization and economic expansion. The PPDU’s refined approach aims to accelerate project preparation while ensuring transparency and regional coordination, addressing longstanding challenges in cross-border infrastructure development that have historically hindered economic integration. With climate resilience becoming increasingly crucial, the updated frameworks also incorporate sustainability considerations for long-term regional prosperity.