ECOWAS Experts, Ministers for Mines and Hydrocarbons meet in Dakar

The Joint Meeting of ECOWAS Ministers in charge of Mines and Hydrocarbons will be held on November 25, 2022 in Dakar, Senegal.

The ministerial meeting will be preceded by a joint meeting of national mining and hydrocarbon experts from the respective Member States, from 23 to 24 November 2022.

The joint ministerial meeting will examine the reports of the joint meeting of experts and adopt the following documents, for presentation with a view to adoption at the Council of Ministers scheduled for December 1 and 2, 2022: the Draft Petroleum Code ECOWAS Regional; the Draft ECOWAS Model Regulations on Artisanal and Small-scale Mining, and its implementation strategy; the Draft ECOWAS Charter on gender mainstreaming in the geo-extraction sector; and the Draft Regional Study Report on the ECOWAS Strategy for the Development of Raw Materials and Strategic Mineral Inputs.

In addition, the ministers will decide on the following memoranda: (i) memorandum on the status of implementation of ECOWAS Directive C/DIR.1/9/2020 on harmonized fuel specifications for automobiles (gasoline and diesel) in the ECOWAS region and (ii) memorandum on the implementation of the West African Gas Pipeline Extension Project (WAGPEP) and on the synergy developed with the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project .

The results of these meetings will help to consolidate the bases for the development of the mining and hydrocarbon sectors and also promote well-organized and integrated geo-extractive activities in the region.