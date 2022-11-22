ECOWAS Experts, Ministers in Charge of Mining and Hydrocarbons to hold meeting in Dakar 

The joint Meeting of the ECOWAS Ministers in charge of Mining and Hydrocarbons will hold on the 25th of November 2022 in Dakar, Senegal. The Ministerial meeting will be preceded by a meeting of Joint National Mining and Hydrocarbons Experts from ECOWAS Member States from the 23rd to 24th of November 2022.

The Joint Ministerial meeting will be considering the reports of the Joint Experts meeting and adopt the following for presentation for adoption at the council of Ministers during their meeting on the 1st and 2nd December, 2022: Draft ECOWAS Regional Petroleum Code, Draft ECOWAS Model Regulation on Artisanal Mining and Small-scale Mining and its Implementation Strategy, Draft ECOWAS Charter on Gender Mainstreaming in the Geo-extractives Sector, and Draft Regional Study Report on ECOWAS Strategic Minerals Feedstocks and Inputs Development Strategy.

In addition, the Ministers will rule on the following memoranda: (i) Memorandum on Status of Implementation of ECOWAS Directive C/DIR.1/9/2020 on harmonised automotive fuels specifications (gasoline & diesel) in ECOWAS Region and (ii) Memorandum on the implementation of the West African Gas Pipeline Extension Project (WAGPEP) and the synergy developed with the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project (NMGP).

The outcome of these meetings will consolidate the foundation for the development of the mining and hydrocarbons sectors as well promote a well-organized, and integrated geo-extractive activities in the region.