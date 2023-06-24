ECOWAS Experts Review Offer on Trade Services in Five Priority Sectors Under AfCFTA

The ECOWAS Commission, through the Trade Directorate, organized the Tenth (10th) Regional Meeting on Trade in Services for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) from 14 – 16 June 2023, in Accra, Ghana, to review the Revised ECOWAS Offers on Trade in Services for the five priority sectors, as well as the results of the Regulatory Audit undertaken by the AfCFTA Secretariat.

In his welcome remarks, the representative of the Minister of Trade & Industry of the Republic of Ghana, Mr. Mickson OPOKU, the Director of Bilateral, Regional, and Multilateral Trade of the Republic of Ghana, welcomed the participants to Accra, Ghana. He urged the Experts to engage in positive exchanges and seek the answers and clarifications they need to finalize their Offers.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Julio COLONIA, Chief Negotiator, Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, and the Chair of the meeting, commended ECOWAS Commission for organizing the meeting, and for the continuous efforts to support Member States in the formulation of Offers and responding to Requests. He also commended Member States for their commitment to work towards achieving deeper market access for the region cognizant of the region’s economic and integration agendas.

On behalf of Madame Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr. Kolawole SOFOLA, Acting Director of Trade expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Ghana for hosting the meeting and thanked Member States for accepting to participate. He reiterated the Commission’s commitment towards supporting Member States in the negotiation of the AfCFTA in line with directives by the Authority of Heads of State and Government, and encouraged Member States to finalize their Offers on Trade in Services in order to start trading under the AfCFTA. In addition, Ambassador Wakil, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, reminded experts that the region’s integration agenda hinges on trade and encouraged Member States to move from policy to action.

Mrs. Emily NJERI MBURU-NDORIA, Director for Trade in Services, Investment, Intellectual Property Rights and Digital Trade at the AfCFTA Secretariat, on behalf of the Secretary-General, H.E. Wamkele MENE, congratulated ECOWAS on its submission of a Revised Offer and urged the region to accelerate its efforts at submitting a Draft Schedule of Specific Commitments for verification in order to take part in the Guided Trade Initiative on Services (GTIS).

The Meeting considered a number of comments and requests made by State and Non-Parties on the Revised ECOWAS Offers. Furthermore, the meeting considered the Regulatory Audit undertaken by the AfCFTA Secretariat and enhanced the capacity of the Trade Officials on the effective application of the Audit findings in the formulation of Offers.

To date, 54 of 55 African countries have signed the Agreement of the AfCFTA, including all 15 ECOWAS Member States. So far, 46 African countries have deposited their instruments of ratification, including 13 ECOWAS Member States. Concerning Trade in Services, 22 schedules for the five priority sectors have been adopted by the African Union Heads of State. The remaining 7 Services Sectors (Construction and related Services, Distribution Services, Education Services, Energy Services, Environmental Services, Health, and Social Services and Movement of natural persons) will be subsequently negotiated.

In addition to the Trade in Services Experts from ECOWAS Member States, representatives from the ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions, as well as the AfCFTA Secretariat, also participated in the meeting.