ECOWAS Extraordinary Session On Mali, Guinea And Burkina Faso Held In Ghana    

The Authority of Heads of State and Governments of ECOWAS will hold an extraordinary session in Accra tomorrow, Friday, March 25, to discuss the political situations in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

The meeting will consider the reports of the bloc’s mediators on the developments in the three member states.

The Accra meeting, which would be opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairman of ECOWAS, is expected to negotiate a transition timeline for the Malian state.

ECOWAS Mediator on the Mali crisis, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, ended his latest mission to Bamako last weekend without an agreement from the military authorities on the election timetable.

ECOWAS sources say Junta leader Assimi Goita was invited for the meeting, but he declined and named two ministers to represent him at the session.

Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso have been suspended from the 15-nation bloc and a raft of sanctions have been imposed on them.

ECOWAS says those sanctions, would only be lifted “gradually” when those countries are returned to democratic rule.