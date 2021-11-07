ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on Guinea and Mali opens in Accra

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will convene an Extraordinary Summit in Accra, Sunday, November 7, 2021, on the Political Situations in Guinea and Mali.

The Summit is a follow up to the Authority’s Extraordinary meeting held in Accra on September 16, 2021, on the political situations in the two ECOWAS Member States.

After that Summit, a high-level delegation was deployed to Guinea to convey the decisions of the Authority. Another high-level delegation with the ECOWAS Mediator to Mali, former Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan, also undertook a mission to Mali.

The Heads of State will be considering and discussing the outcomes of decisions and actions taken at it last sitting, and current situation in the two Member States during Sunday’s Extraordinary Summit.

