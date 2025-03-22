ECOWAS Finalizes Plans for West Africa’s Premier Innovation Forum in Benin

West African scientific and entrepreneurial leaders have outlined a roadmap to ensure the success of the second African Forum for Research and Innovation (FARI-2025), slated for May 2025 in Benin.

The strategies emerged during a three-day meeting of the event’s Scientific Committee and Startup Jury, which concluded March 19 in Cotonou, with delegates urging stronger regional collaboration to elevate the forum’s impact.

Key recommendations include implementing a global communications campaign involving national science academies and inventor networks, hosting a virtual pre-forum meeting in April to align stakeholders, and mobilizing ECOWAS member states to promote FARI-2025 domestically. The committee also finalized the forum’s agenda, selected three top startups from each of ECOWAS’ 15 member states for participation, and confirmed keynote speakers from Nigeria and South Africa.

Dr. Roland Kouakou, ECOWAS Acting Director of Education, Science, and Culture, praised the committee’s work, reaffirming the bloc’s commitment to executing the forum’s roadmap. “FARI-2025 is a cornerstone of our regional strategy to harness science and innovation for development,” he said, representing Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs.

The forum’s Scientific Committee Chair, Prof. Saliou Touré, emphasized the urgency of translating plans into action. “Our mission is clear: deliver a platform that catalyzes West Africa’s innovation potential,” he stated, noting the committee’s role in curating panels and workshops.

Following the meetings, Benin’s National Organizing Committee, led by Deputy Minister Koladé Josué Azandégbey, vowed to prioritize logistics and stakeholder engagement. “We are committed to making FARI-2025 a milestone for African innovation,” Azandégbey said, underscoring Benin’s alignment with ECOWAS’ vision.

Launched in 2018 under ECOWAS’ Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy, FARI aims to showcase inventions, foster startup ecosystems, and address continental challenges through collaborative research. The inaugural forum in 2023 drew over 2,000 participants, with organizers targeting broader international accreditation for the 2025 edition.

As preparations advance, ECOWAS faces pressure to bridge gaps in funding and cross-border coordination—key hurdles identified during prior forums. With West Africa’s tech sector growing at an annual rate of 15%, stakeholders argue that FARI-2025 could position the region as a hub for homegrown solutions to climate, health, and economic challenges.

“Innovation isn’t optional—it’s our lifeline,” Prof. Touré added. “This forum must ignite a movement.”