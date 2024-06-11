The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is convening an expert group meeting in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, from the 12th to the 13th of June 2024, to establish the Economic, Social, and Cultural Council in West Africa (ECOSOCC-WA).

The two-day meeting aims to enhance the draft foundational framework document, review a tentative 3-year work program and action plan, and consider a draft indicative 3-year budget for ECOSOCC-WA.

The meeting will facilitate a deeper understanding of ECOSOCC-WA’s role in addressing political, socio-economic challenges, and fostering regional integration. It will feature presentations, plenaries, group working sessions, and interactive discussions among participants drawn from ministries, the private sector, think tanks, and governance, peace, and security stakeholders across ECOWAS member states.

ECOSOCC-WA is envisioned as a platform for civil society organizations (CSOs) to actively contribute to regional integration, address shared challenges, and promote inclusive development, supporting ECOWAS’ 4×4 agenda and peace and security priorities in the region. The meeting is supported by partners such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the West African Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

This initiative builds on previous meetings held in Abuja, Nigeria, and Lagos, Nigeria, demonstrating a commitment to fostering strategic partnerships between civil society, governments, and development partners to enhance regional peace, stability, and development in West Africa.