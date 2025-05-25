ECOWAS Gender Focal Points Chart Path for Enhanced Regional Collaboration

The ECOWAS Centre for Gender Development (CCDG) convened its annual meeting with gender focal points from May 15–17, 2025, in Saly-Mbour, Senegal, to bolster their role in advancing gender equality initiatives across West Africa.

Aligned with ECOWAS’ Golden Jubilee celebrations, the gathering focused on refining strategies under the CCDG’s 2023–2027 strategic plan and equipping participants with tools to enhance program implementation.

Attendees, including gender focal points from member states, ECOWAS National Offices, UN agencies, and civil society organizations, engaged in technical workshops on the CCDG’s digital platforms—ECOGO and ECOGEB—for data collection and monitoring-evaluation. Discussions also addressed the care economy, emphasizing systemic support for unpaid care work disproportionately affecting women. The meeting reviewed progress across seven priority areas, such as women’s political participation and economic empowerment, while mapping actionable goals for the next five years.

A key outcome was the commitment to strengthen results-based management and collaborative frameworks, ensuring focal points remain central to driving gender-responsive policies. “This meeting reaffirms our resolve to leverage partnerships for tangible impact,” noted a CCDG representative. The CCDG aims to expand partnerships with entities like UN Women and GIZ to scale initiatives combating gender disparities.

The CCDG, established in 2001, coordinates gender mainstreaming across ECOWAS. Its 2023–2027 plan targets reducing gender-based violence by 30% and increasing women’s leadership roles by 25% by 2027, aligning with the AU’s Agenda 2063.