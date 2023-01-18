ECOWAS, German Ministry Of Education Discuss Collaboration On Climate Change And Green Transition

A delegation from the German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) led by the Head of Unit, Global Change and Climate Research, BMBF, Dr. Karsten Hess has paid a working visit to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, on January 17, 2023 at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

Dr. Hess was accompanied on the visit by the WASCAL Executive Director, Dr. Moumini Savadogo, Head- German Aero Space Centre, WASCAL, Dr. Gabin Ananou, Board Member- WASCAL Nigeria, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba and others. The delegation praised the long-term relationship between Germany and the ECOWAS Commission promising to strengthen collaboration in the areas of climate change, green transition and renewable energy.

In his welcome remarks, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray stated that addressing the issue of climate change is vital for the region as its impact is another source of insecurity. He added that green transition and renewable energy is also fundamental for the achievement of economic growth and development for ECOWAS Member States. He thanked BMBF and WASCAL for their educational work on climate change in the region as over 600 students had been enrolled in various programmes.

Earlier in his speech, the Head of Delegation, Dr. Karsten Hass invited the ECOWAS Commission to participate in the Ministerial Meeting scheduled for February 2023 in Germany to solidify partnerships and harness opportunities in climate change mitigation and green transition.