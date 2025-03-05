ECOWAS, Germany Partner to Equip Nigerian Media Professionals with Skills to Combat Misinformation

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, in collaboration with German Cooperation, has launched a two-day training program for Nigerian media professionals aimed at enhancing skills in fact-checking, Media Information Literacy (MIL), and promoting information integrity.

The initiative, which runs from March 5 to March 6, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria, is part of broader efforts to counter misinformation and disinformation in the ECOWAS region.

The training, organized in partnership with the Center for Journalism, Innovation and Development (CJID) and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), brings together 40 journalists from broadcast, print, and online media. Funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, the program aligns with ECOWAS Vision 2050, which envisions a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated region with strong institutions that uphold fundamental freedoms and sustainable development.

Speaking at the opening session, Mr. Joel Ahofodji, Head of the ECOWAS Communications Division, emphasized the urgency of addressing misinformation and disinformation, which he described as significant threats to the stability of ECOWAS institutions and member states. “This training comes at a critical time for the region,” he said. “We need to equip media professionals with the tools to promote accurate information, counter false narratives, and safeguard democracy.”

The training is designed to empower journalists with the knowledge and skills necessary to identify and combat fake news, while also fostering responsible journalism. Participants will learn practical techniques for verifying information, understanding media literacy, and promoting ethical reporting. Additionally, the program aims to build networks among media practitioners to share best practices and strategies for countering disinformation and advancing peace, democracy, and good governance in the region.

This initiative marks the beginning of a series of media trainings planned across all ECOWAS member states. By strengthening the capacity of journalists and media professionals, ECOWAS seeks to reinforce the role of the media as a pillar of social cohesion, stability, and development in West Africa.

ECOWAS remains committed to fostering cooperation and integration across the region, raising living standards, and promoting economic stability. Through partnerships with organizations like GIZ and CJID, the bloc continues to address emerging challenges, including the spread of misinformation, while working toward the progress and development of the African continent.