ECOWAS Golden Jubilee: Benin Hosts High-Level Conference at University of Parakou

The ECOWAS Representation in Benin marked the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with a high-level conference-debate at the University of Parakou.

Under the theme “50 Years of ECOWAS: Achievements, Gains, Challenges, Issues, and Perspectives for the Full Realization of ECOWAS of the Peoples,” the event brought together academics, civil society, and key stakeholders to reflect on the bloc’s journey and chart a path forward.

The conference, held on [insert date], was graced by prominent figures including Ambassador Amadou Diongue, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin; Mr. Faustin Guidi, Director of Regional Economic Integration and Head of the ECOWAS National Office; Ms. Souradjatou Aminatou Ganiyi, Head of the Sub-Saharan Africa and African Integration Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Professor Bertrand Sogbossi Bocco, Rector of the University of Parakou. The event also served as the official launch of ECOWAS’ 50th-anniversary commemoration in Benin, drawing faculty members, students, and regional experts.

The conference-debate unfolded in two sessions. The opening session featured remarks by Professor Yvette Onibon Doubogan, Vice-Rector of the University of Parakou, who welcomed participants and set the tone for the discussions. Mr. Faustin Guidi highlighted ECOWAS’ strides in regional integration, while Ambassador Diongue emphasized the importance of engaging youth and civil society in shaping the bloc’s future. Professor Bocco, in his address, lauded ECOWAS for its role in fostering peace, development, and unity across West Africa.

The second session, a panel discussion moderated by Professor Doubogan, delved into pressing regional issues. Panelists, including Ambassador Diongue, Professor Bocco, Mr. Guidi, Ms. Ganiyi, and experts like Professor Alix Servais Afouda and Dr. Laurent Oloukoi, explored topics such as the recent withdrawal of three AES countries, the free movement of people and goods, the single currency project, and financial integration. Discussions also touched on peace, security, governance, and the need to counter misinformation through informed dialogue with youth.

With over 300 participants in attendance, the conference underscored ECOWAS’ achievements over the past five decades while addressing challenges that hinder the realization of “ECOWAS of the Peoples.” The event highlighted the importance of youth engagement in driving regional integration and fostering awareness of ECOWAS’ mandate.

As the conference concluded, participants left with a renewed understanding of ECOWAS’ vision and objectives, particularly its alignment with the ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the 4×4 Strategic Objectives of the 2022-2026 Management Plan. Under the leadership of Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, the bloc remains committed to deepening integration, promoting sustainable development, and ensuring a prosperous future for West Africa.

The University of Parakou event not only celebrated ECOWAS’ golden jubilee but also reinforced the importance of collaboration between academia, civil society, and regional institutions in addressing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.