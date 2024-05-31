ECOWAS Governmental Workshop Validates Operational Framework for Standby Force

The ECOWAS Commission is hosting a Governmental Workshop for the Validation of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) Operational Framework from May 29-31, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria.

This workshop represents the final stage of a comprehensive review process aimed at updating the ESF Operational Framework to address current security and political challenges in the region.

The workshop gathers representatives from the ECOWAS Commission, the European Union Delegation (EUD) in Abuja, GIZ, delegates from Member States, Technical Committee Experts (TCEs), and experts from the military, police, and civilian sectors with extensive experience in Peace Support Operations (PSO), logistics, and counterterrorism. The goal is to enhance the draft ESF Operational Framework, thereby strengthening the ESF’s capacity to respond effectively to modern operational complexities.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Pawoumothom Cyriaque Agnekethom, Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security, speaking on behalf of Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah, PhD, Commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace & Security of the ECOWAS Commission, thanked all stakeholders involved in the review. He emphasized the importance of the current review for updating the framework to reflect the latest security trends and threats in the region. “The review process, which began three years ago, has been thorough, and we are now presenting the revised document for governmental validation. The deployment of the ESF must consider existing security threats in the region. I call for the continued support of member states’ experts for the upcoming review of the logistic concept and logistic management,” he stated.

Mrs. Celine Lhoste, speaking on behalf of the European Union, highlighted the significant support provided by the ECOWAS Peace and Security Architecture and Operations (EPSAO) regional program, co-funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). “The EPSAO program, with a budget of €24 million, has supported various interventions aimed at strengthening ECOWAS mechanisms. These include capacity building for civilian, police, and military personnel, facilitating training, and ongoing acquisitions, despite the security context in the region,” she said.

The Governmental Validation Workshop is a crucial milestone in enhancing the ESF’s operational readiness and adaptability. By incorporating feedback from experienced delegates and experts, ECOWAS aims to finalize an Operational Framework that is well-equipped to address contemporary security challenges, ensuring peace and stability in the region.

This workshop is organized through the ECOWAS EPSAO project, co-funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).