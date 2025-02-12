ECOWAS HCD Report 2024: Mixed Progress as Health and Digital Sectors Surge While Education Slips

The ECOWAS Commission has released its 2024 Human Capital Development (HCD) report, a comprehensive biennial review of member states’ performance across 18 critical indicators measured between 2020 and 2022.

The report, which is a key component of the ECOWAS Regional Integrated Human Capital Development Strategy for 2020-2030, aims to guide policy decisions and steer investments toward a more prosperous and integrated West Africa by 2030.

According to the report, the overall HCD Index for the region has improved by 12% since the previous review in 2022. Significant gains have been recorded in areas such as health, nutrition, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and the digital economy. In particular, the Health and Nutrition segment saw a 10% improvement, attributed to a decline in maternal mortality and child marriage rates alongside increased government spending in healthcare. This progress reflects the region’s focused efforts to tackle longstanding public health challenges.

Perhaps the most remarkable achievement highlighted in the report is the 50% growth in the combined performance of entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and the digital economy. This surge is largely credited to enhanced internet penetration and substantial investments in digital infrastructure. The growth in these sectors not only outpaced targets but also signals a robust shift towards a knowledge-based economy that could yield long-term economic benefits.

On the gender front, there was a modest 3% improvement in inclusion, driven by a rise in female participation within entrepreneurship and the digital economy. However, this progress comes with a caveat. The report reveals a worrying 7% decline in the areas of education, skills development, and labor participation. Experts warn that reduced government spending in these critical areas could impede the region’s future economic competitiveness and undermine the gains made in other sectors.

The findings of the report serve as a call to action for policymakers. While ECOWAS member states are making notable strides in several key areas, the downturn in education and workforce development remains a pressing concern. Strategic recommendations have been put forward to address these gaps, urging an urgent reevaluation of investment priorities to ensure that improvements in human capital are both broad-based and sustainable.

With ECOWAS celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the timing of the report is particularly poignant. It not only charts the progress made over recent years but also outlines the path forward for the region. The overarching goal is to position ECOWAS as the highest-performing regional economic community in Africa by 2030—a target that will require concerted efforts across all sectors.

As decision-makers digest these findings, the report underscores the dual nature of progress in West Africa. The impressive advancements in health and digital sectors are a beacon of hope, yet the decline in education and skills development serves as a reminder that economic transformation is a multidimensional challenge. The next few years will be critical as the region seeks to balance these dynamics and build a more resilient future for all its citizens.

For those interested in delving deeper into the details, the full report is available on the ECOWAS website in English, French, and Portuguese.