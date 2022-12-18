ECOWAS Heads of Operations in Bissau ahead of ECOWAS Chiefs of Staff Committee meeting

ECOWAS Heads of Operations are meeting ahead of the extraordinary meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Staff (CCEM) to be held in Bissau, Guinea Bissau on 19 December 2022. The meeting of an day which opened on December 17, 2022, will be followed by the meeting of the Heads of Intelligence Services of ECOWAS and the CCEM which will be held respectively on December 18 and 19, 2022.

In his welcoming address, Ambassador Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, represented by Dr. Pawoumothom Cyriaque Agnekethom, Director of Peacekeeping and of Regional Security, recalled that the security situation in the region has reached a stage which requires the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force (FAC) to fight against terrorism.

In his remarks, Professor Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, Commissioner for Internal Services of the ECOWAS Commission expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Guinea-Bissau for their warm hospitality, and stressed the need to find a lasting solution to the security problems. that undermine the region. He encouraged the ECOWAS Heads of Operations to come up with the best ideas to help overcome terrorism in the region.

In his opening speech, General Biague Nan Tam, Chief of Staff of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and Chairman of the ECOWAS Chiefs of Staff Committee, stressed that the ACF can be used to combat terrorism and restore constitutional order in the region when threatened.

The meeting is expected to come up with options and modalities for the effective deployment of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) in the fight against terrorism and for the restoration of constitutional order wherever it is threatened in the region. The report of the meeting will be submitted for consideration by the CCEM and the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

The ECOWAS Heads of Operations are made up of military operations officers from the General Staffs of the Member States of the Community.